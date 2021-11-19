PHOTOS: 5 celebs show how to amp up winter style game in turtleneck sweaters

Winter is here and we want to stay comfy all day in bed but that isn't possible as we gotta work. So why not make your clothes comfy so you can feel warm and stylish too. Staying warm, comfortable and cozy in the winter season is an absolute essential, but that does not mean that you need to compromise on your style quotient.
It's sweater weather and thanks numerous styles we have a wide range of varieties in winter attires. However, turtle neck tops and pullover sweaters stay in top as they can be carried from morning to-night to any occasion. We often take styling cues from our leading celebs when we get stuck on our everyday choices. Similarly, when the chilly weather arrives, these very celebs are often spotted in turtleneck tops and sweaters and showed us how to amp the winter style. Take a look:
Photo Credit : Hansika Motwani Instagram
A bit colour and stripes to the winter style is much-needed. Nithya Menen made her winter look bright in blue stripes turtleneck sweater with curly hair, hoops and peachy cheeks. This cute look is unmissable.
Photo Credit : Nithya Menen Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna goes for classic black knit turtleneck sweater with blue jeans and boots. A casual and most stylish winter look to carry for daily basis.
Photo Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Less is more has always been the mantra and so for a cosy winter day out, you can always go with a printed knit turtleneck sweater like Shriya Saran.
Photo Credit : Shriya Saran Instagram
Winters are fun as well. Coffee date on cards, Nivetha Thomas shows how to simple and stylish in a bodycon knit sweater with luscious mane in straight, maroon lips with blushed cheeks.
Photo Credit : Nivetha Thomas