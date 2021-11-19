PHOTOS: 5 celebs show how to amp up winter style game in turtleneck sweaters

1 / 5

Winter style ft comfy and stylish looks

Winter is here and we want to stay comfy all day in bed but that isn't possible as we gotta work. So why not make your clothes comfy so you can feel warm and stylish too. Staying warm, comfortable and cozy in the winter season is an absolute essential, but that does not mean that you need to compromise on your style quotient. It's sweater weather and thanks numerous styles we have a wide range of varieties in winter attires. However, turtle neck tops and pullover sweaters stay in top as they can be carried from morning to-night to any occasion. We often take styling cues from our leading celebs when we get stuck on our everyday choices. Similarly, when the chilly weather arrives, these very celebs are often spotted in turtleneck tops and sweaters and showed us how to amp the winter style. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Hansika Motwani Instagram