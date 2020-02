1 / 6

Hansika Motwani slays effortlessly

From an adorable child actor in Koi Mil Gaya and Aabra Ka Dabra to a stunning diva, Hansika Motwani has had a fantastic journey in the entertainment industry. She made her debut in Telugu film Desamuduru in 2007 and has been unstoppable ever since. The actress has also made her way into the hearts of people with her versatility and impeccable sense of style and mesmerising beauty. Hansika primarily acts in Kollywood and Tollywood. Her first release of 2018 was Gulebakavali opposite Prabhudheva in which she played a con artist named Viji. Although the movie opened to mixed reviews, it fared well in the box office and earned Motwani praise for her role. Meanwhile, the actress is also active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some ravishing pictures. Let us have a look at the times Hansika donned black outfits and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Photo Credit : Instagram