PHOTOS: Celeb approved ways to channel your inner retro vibes in polka dot attires

Retro looks are very easy to recreate. A staple is the iconic polka dot print that almost never seems to go out of fashion and instantly reminds us of the late '80s. Need some last-minute inspiration on how to channel your inner retro diva? We have got some of the best celebs looks who can take cues. From Samantha to Kajal, every actress has donned polka dot attires and showed how to nail them to perfectly. Be it dress or shirt, polka dots look wonderful in everyway as they can be styled with any pair. Take a look at these 5 looks of the celebs
Photo Credit : Hansika Motwani Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal's outfit is all things stylish and comfy as she paired a black polka dots shirt to blue jeans. With bold makeup and no accesories, she let her retro vibes out.
Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Is black and white too basic for you? Malavika Mohanan bright pink and red polka dot bodycon dress with belt is a perfect blend of cuteness and glamour.
Photo Credit : Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Samantha's polka-dot pantsuit is a perfect AM to PM attire. Her yellow and white polka dot piece with heels and tied up bun.
Photo Credit : Samantha Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh's white and black polka dots co-ord set dress is poised and graceful look to stand out amid crowd. She added a pop of colour with neon heels and open tresses.
Photo Credit : Rakul Preet Singh Instagram