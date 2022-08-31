PHOTOS: Hansika Motwani and her equation with white

    Hansika Motwani has been a part of the entertainment industry ever since she was a child. The actress knows well how to attract eyeballs with her every on and off-screen appearance. The Maha actress has a unique sense of style, which she nails every time. It may be a saree, salwar suit, casual look, or a red-carpet dress, the stunner carries every look with utmost grace. Her wardrobe has been a source of inspiration for fashion mongers. Recently, Hansika Motwani traveled to Greece and Paris and she dropped some mesmerizing glimpses from her lavish vacation. As we take a look at her Instagram feed, we find a lot of white ensembles in her closet. Over time, she has left all smitten with some enchanting looks in white. From a graceful dress to a shirt, to a simple top, Hansika Motwani has tried it all. Now, let us go through these looks one by one.

    The Maha actress is a sight for the sore eyes in this white crop top with a skirt during her Greece holiday.

    Hansika Motwani looks absolutely ravishing in this white dress as she explores Paris.

    This white floral dress of the diva during her birthday celebration is simply too cute.

    Hansika Motwani opted for a white shirt and leather skirt as she was spotted at a Mumbai restaurant for some quality dining.

    She kept her off-duty look comfy and casual with blue denim and a white and brown shaded top.

