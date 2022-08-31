PHOTOS: Hansika Motwani and her equation with white

1 / 6

Hansika Motwani and the color white

Hansika Motwani has been a part of the entertainment industry ever since she was a child. The actress knows well how to attract eyeballs with her every on and off-screen appearance. The Maha actress has a unique sense of style, which she nails every time. It may be a saree, salwar suit, casual look, or a red-carpet dress, the stunner carries every look with utmost grace. Her wardrobe has been a source of inspiration for fashion mongers. Recently, Hansika Motwani traveled to Greece and Paris and she dropped some mesmerizing glimpses from her lavish vacation. As we take a look at her Instagram feed, we find a lot of white ensembles in her closet. Over time, she has left all smitten with some enchanting looks in white. From a graceful dress to a shirt, to a simple top, Hansika Motwani has tried it all. Now, let us go through these looks one by one.

Photo Credit : Hansika Motwani Pinkvilla