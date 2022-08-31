PHOTOS: Hansika Motwani and her equation with white

Hansika Motwani has been a part of the entertainment industry ever since she was a child. The actress knows well how to attract eyeballs with her every on and off-screen appearance. The Maha actress has a unique sense of style, which she nails every time. It may be a saree, salwar suit, casual look, or a red-carpet dress, the stunner carries every look with utmost grace.
Her wardrobe has been a source of inspiration for fashion mongers. Recently, Hansika Motwani traveled to Greece and Paris and she dropped some mesmerizing glimpses from her lavish vacation. As we take a look at her Instagram feed, we find a lot of white ensembles in her closet. Over time, she has left all smitten with some enchanting looks in white. From a graceful dress to a shirt, to a simple top, Hansika Motwani has tried it all.
Now, let us go through these looks one by one.
Photo Credit : Hansika Motwani Pinkvilla
The Maha actress is a sight for the sore eyes in this white crop top with a skirt during her Greece holiday.
Photo Credit : Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani looks absolutely ravishing in this white dress as she explores Paris.
Photo Credit : Hanaika Motwani Instagram
This white floral dress of the diva during her birthday celebration is simply too cute.
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
Hansika Motwani opted for a white shirt and leather skirt as she was spotted at a Mumbai restaurant for some quality dining.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
She kept her off-duty look comfy and casual with blue denim and a white and brown shaded top.