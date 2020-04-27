PHOTOS: Hansika Motwani shows her love for the six yards with THESE ravishing saree looks

1 / 7

Hansika Motwani's ravishing saree looks

Hansika Motwani is undeniably one of the most stylish actresses down South. Be it rocking a casual look or making heads turn in ethnic wear and more, Hansika knows how to stand out from others. Over the years, she has served us many fashionable looks. She is one celebrity who always impresses the fashion police and her fans and followers. The actress' ethnic looks never fail to give style goals. She has always managed to turn heads with her ravishing saree looks. Be it pulling off a plain saree or rocking an embroidered one, Hansika's love for saree is well-known. Also, she rocks a saree look with ease and perfection. She is also one celebrity who knows how to choose perfect jewellery to complement her stunning saree looks. The actress has worn some of the most beautiful sarees over the years and given her fans desi outfit goals as well. If you're currently looking for some style inspiration, then bookmark Hansika Motwani's ravishing saree looks and steal her style. Check out!

Photo Credit : Instagram