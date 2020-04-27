X
PHOTOS: Hansika Motwani shows her love for the six yards with THESE ravishing saree looks

Hansika Motwani is one of the most stylish actresses down South. If you're currently looking for some style inspiration, then bookmark Hansika Motwani's ravishing saree looks and steal her style. Check out!
  • 1 / 7
    Hansika Motwani is undeniably one of the most stylish actresses down South. Be it rocking a casual look or making heads turn in ethnic wear and more, Hansika knows how to stand out from others. Over the years, she has served us many fashionable looks. She is one celebrity who always impresses the fashion police and her fans and followers. The actress' ethnic looks never fail to give style goals. She has always managed to turn heads with her ravishing saree looks. Be it pulling off a plain saree or rocking an embroidered one, Hansika's love for saree is well-known. Also, she rocks a saree look with ease and perfection. She is also one celebrity who knows how to choose perfect jewellery to complement her stunning saree looks. The actress has worn some of the most beautiful sarees over the years and given her fans desi outfit goals as well. If you're currently looking for some style inspiration, then bookmark Hansika Motwani's ravishing saree looks and steal her style. Check out!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    For an event in the city, Hansika donned a cherry red chanderi silk saree and paired it with a sleeveless gold blouse. She further accessorized her look with a statement emerald choker and earrings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    For a movie promotional event, Hansika donned an embroidered icy blue saree and enhanced her look with statement jewellery. The actress' hair and makeup were on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    The actress looks gorgeous as she wore a yellow mirror work chikankari embroidered saree and paired it with sleeveless blouse and statement jewellery.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    This is one of the best looks of the actress. She is looking beyond gorgeous in the traditional white saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    The actress is known to be experimental with fashion. What do you have to say about this look?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Here's a still from one of her movies in which she can be seen wearing a beautiful yellow saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

