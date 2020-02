1 / 8

Hansika Motwani's adorable CANDID clicks

Hansika Motwani is one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in Kollywood, Tollywood and Mollywood. After having worked for over a decade, she has truly made a mark in the South industry with her impeccable versatility and beauty. The actress is seen in some amazing films like Mappillai, Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham and Bogan. Hansika made her Malayalam debut with Villain in 2017. She has also worked as a child actor in Koi Mil Gaya and Aabra Ka Dabra. In 2019, she appeared in a Tamil film titled 100 with Atharvaa. The Maan Karate actress is also very active on social media and keeps treating her fans with her adorable and gorgeous pictures. She often posts her candid snaps which are too cute to miss. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Instagram