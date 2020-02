1 / 7

Actresses who aren't actually South Indian but are top South actors

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday gave us the first glimpse of their upcoming project together through some pictures shared by their filmmaker Puri Jagannadh and we are already loving the chemistry of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in those photos. This will be the movie where we will be witnessing Ananya's South debut and we can't wait for it. Success in the entertainment industry is something that comes from a lot of hard work, patience, will power and people loving your work. In the past, there were several Bollywood actresses who made a special mark in the South film industry for themselves meanwhile there were several other actresses who didn't even have South Indian roots but are still ruling the hearts of millions in South. From Taapsee Pannu, Hansika Motwani to Kajal Aggarwal, Raashi Khanna all these leading ladies have delivered superhits at the box office. Have a look at these actresses who aren't South Indian but are ruling South film industry.

Photo Credit : Instagram