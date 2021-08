1 / 6

Happy birthday Jason Momoa!

Jason Momoa turns 42 today! The Game of Thrones alum is beloved for reasons more than one, apart from being a phenomenal actor, Momoa is a devoted husband and father in his personal life. The star is always transparent about his struggles and challenges and vocal about his righteous ways. The Hawaii born actor started his career as a model when he was just 19 years old, soon after, he got his first break with a short appearance in Baywatch Hawaii. Since then, Jason has landed major roles and never looked back. His most popular works include The Game, Stargate: Atlantis, Game of Thrones, Aquaman and many more. Today, in honour of his birthday, we’re looking back at 6 films and series by Momoa that you cannot miss! Scroll down for the full list!

Photo Credit : Getty Images