Happy 46th Birthday Milla Jovovich: 5 times the actress RULED the red carpet

Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich celebrates her 46th birthday today and we’re looking back at her most amazing red carpet looks as a tribute! While the actress is famous for her action roles, the American actress rose to fame in 1991 from her film Return to the Blue Lagoon. And naturally, being in the business for so long gives her style chops like no other. So without further ado, to mark the star’s 46th birthday, let's look at the best red carpet moments of the actress, supermodel, and singer
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Milla Jovovich attended the Puerto Azul Experience at the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2014 in this gold number!
Milla Jovovich attended the De Grisogono Party at the annual 69th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 15, 2016 in this daring black gown.
Milla Jovovich attends amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Du Cap on May 19, 2011 in another gold piece.
Milla Jovovich arrives at the red carpet for the 'Resident Evil: Retribution' World Premiere at Roppongi Hills on September 3, 2012 in Tokyo, Japan.
Milla Jovovich attended the amfAR New York Gala 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019 in NYC in this sleek gown!
