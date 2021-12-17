Happy 46th Birthday Milla Jovovich: 5 times the actress RULED the red carpet

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Milla Jovovich

Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich celebrates her 46th birthday today and we’re looking back at her most amazing red carpet looks as a tribute! While the actress is famous for her action roles, the American actress rose to fame in 1991 from her film Return to the Blue Lagoon. And naturally, being in the business for so long gives her style chops like no other. So without further ado, to mark the star’s 46th birthday, let's look at the best red carpet moments of the actress, supermodel, and singer

Photo Credit : Getty Images