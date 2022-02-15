Happy Anniversary Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter: 6 times the couple graced the red carpet

1 / 7

Happy Anniversary Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter

Benedict Cumberbatch completes 7 years of marriage with his beautiful wife Sophie Hunter. The couple has been known for keeping their private life out of the reach of cameras. While hubby Benedict is famous for his titular roles Sherlock and Doctor Strange, Sophie is well known in the theatrical world for her directorial expertise. The couple tied knots in 2015 on Valentine's day, three months after Benedict bend the knee. They had a fantastical wedding ceremony at St Peter & St Paul in Mottistone, a medieval church in England. Interestingly, it is reported that Tom Hiddleston, Tobias Menzies and Andrew Scott were some of the celebs present at the couple's nuptials signing. Some reports also suggest that Martin Freeman, Benedict's longtime buddy from the sets of Sherlock, took the spot as his best man. Keeping a low profile, the only words out of the ceremony for the public to hear were of Benedict's publicist who insisted that the day was, "magical." At the time of their ceremony, Sophie was pregnant with their first son Christopher Carlton Cumberbatch who was born later that year. Benedict and Sophie are together parents to two more sons Hal Auden Cumberbatch 4, Finn Cumberbatch 3. Scroll down further to catch a glimpse of the couple slaying it on the red carpet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images