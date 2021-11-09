Happy Anniversary Ellen Pompeo & Chris Ivery: 6 lesser known facts about the couple's love story

1 / 6

Ellen Pompeo & Chris Ivery's magical love story

Television actress Ellen Pompeo & artist Chris Ivery's love story is not unknown to the world. The music producer and the actress have often gushed about each other during interviews with Ivery even being Pompeo's hit show Grey's Anatomy's number 1 fan! Yes, that's how supportive they are in real life. One of Ivery's major life decisions of changing his career to fashion design at the age of 50 had Pompeo laud her husband for the brave decision. “I’m so proud,” Pompeo told The Hollywood Reporter. “To switch careers at 50 ... It’s like the most magical thing ever.” While the two do not resort to much PDA, there are many pictures of the couple where they are being too lovey and looking absolutely stunning next to each other. Take a look at them below, and scroll through some lesser-known facts about their relationship which fans shouldn't miss out on:

