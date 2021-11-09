Happy Anniversary Ellen Pompeo & Chris Ivery: 6 lesser known facts about the couple's love story

Television actress Ellen Pompeo & artist Chris Ivery's love story is not unknown to the world. The music producer and the actress have often gushed about each other during interviews with Ivery even being Pompeo's hit show Grey's Anatomy's number 1 fan! Yes, that's how supportive they are in real life. One of Ivery's major life decisions of changing his career to fashion design at the age of 50 had Pompeo laud her husband for the brave decision. “I’m so proud,” Pompeo told The Hollywood Reporter. “To switch careers at 50 ... It’s like the most magical thing ever.”
While the two do not resort to much PDA, there are many pictures of the couple where they are being too lovey and looking absolutely stunning next to each other. Take a look at them below, and scroll through some lesser-known facts about their relationship which fans shouldn't miss out on:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
For fans who do not know this, Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery had their first meeting at a grocery store back in 2003. Once Ivery told People Magazine that they became friends shortly after. "Then one night she just looked different to me," he added.
Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery got engaged on Pompeo's 37th birthday. During a conversation with People Magazine, Pompeo said, "We were six degrees our whole lives, so I feel like we were sort of meant to be...We’ll get married eventually, secretly.”
Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery managed to get married in an underground tunnel underneath City Hall.
Chris Ivery once revealed that he is a huge fan of Grey's Anatomy and especially Meredith and DeLuca’s budding relationship in the show. He also admitted to not having been "jealous" of the character arc that Meredith follows in the show in terms of relationships!
Ellen Pompeo once revealed that her husband Chris Ivery and their children wanted her to be in the show and didn't expect her to quit. The couple also share three kids, Sienna, Stella and Eli.