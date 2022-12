Happy Anniversary Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath

Kapil Sharma is one of the most prominent names in the entertainment industry who rose to popularity and gained recognition with his show, 'Comedy Nights with Kapil'. Later, Kapil launched his own show titled 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which is still on the air and is loved by a massive fan following. Speaking about his personal life, Kapil tied the knot with his ladylove Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 10 December 2019 and later became parents to a baby boy on 1 February 2021. Today, 12 December, Kapil and Ginni complete four blissful years with each other. The duo has several times proved to be a power couple by showing their undeniable chemistry, fun bond, and understanding for each other. Kapil is quite active on his Instagram handle and often gives a glimpse of quality time with his wife Ginni. On their 4th wedding anniversary, let's take a look at 5 romantic pictures of the lovely couple.