Popular celeb couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are among the top-notch celebrities in the showbiz industry. Over the years, both have been a part of successful shows and often received immense love from fans for their exceptional performances. Speaking about their personal life, Ravi and Sargun began dating during their stint in the hit show 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009. After being in a relationship for a long time, the couple tied the knot on 7 December 2013. Today, December 7 this adorable couple has completed 9 years of togetherness and has set major couple goals. On this occasion, let's take a look at the 5 mushy PICS of Ravi Dubey-Sargun Mehta.