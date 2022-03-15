Happy Anniversary Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher: 6 times the power couple set the red carpet on fire

    Happy Anniversary Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher

    Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher seem to be a perfect match: the two witty and gifted comedy talents met 20 years ago and have been married for nearly ten years, making them one of Hollywood's longest-lasting couples. They've always kept their relationship and family life private, but whenever they do talk about each other publicly, it's always with love. With three children and a dog, it's evident that these two are here to stay. On their wedding anniversary today, lets take a look back at their best red carpet pictures.

    76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

    Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher making a style statement at the award function.

    71st Annual Directors Guild Of America Award

    The couple made their fans go gaga over their appearance!

    71st Emmy Awards

    The couple made a stunning appearance and looked like a pair made in heaven.

    BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party

    The couple looks cutest in the pictute and has all our love and appreciation.

    77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

    Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher making fans go gaga over them at 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

    88th Annual Academy Awards

    Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher attend the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016

