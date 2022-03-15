Happy Anniversary Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher: 6 times the power couple set the red carpet on fire

1 / 7

Happy Anniversary Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher seem to be a perfect match: the two witty and gifted comedy talents met 20 years ago and have been married for nearly ten years, making them one of Hollywood's longest-lasting couples. They've always kept their relationship and family life private, but whenever they do talk about each other publicly, it's always with love. With three children and a dog, it's evident that these two are here to stay. On their wedding anniversary today, lets take a look back at their best red carpet pictures.

Photo Credit : Getty Images