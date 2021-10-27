Happy Anniversary Sonny and Cher: 6 PHOTOS that make a strong case for the couple's 'Beautiful Story'

1 / 6

Sonny and Cher being an ICONIC pop duo

Sonny and Cher have been a dynamite duo in the history of Hollywood. The couple, who were active in the 1960s and 1970s has sung major hit songs, one of them being I Got You Babe which made them rise to fame. We can easily call their relationship a little different than other Hollywood couples, for the duo who was once head-over-heels in love became bitter exes once they divorced each other in 1975. However, they share a powerful history, one that is typically for the history books. While Cher is still alive and healthy, Sonny passed away in 1998, following which, Cher paid her heartfelt tribute to her late ex-husband. In one of Cher's interviews in 1975, the singer said recalled her relationship with Sonny Bono and said, "It wasn’t a fiery, sexy thing with us, but rather paternal, like we were bound together, two people who needed each other, almost for protection." Their most popular songs include I Got You Babe, Little Man, But You're Mine, Laugh at Me, Just You, Baby Don't Go, among others. On their anniversary, we take a look at some of the most beautiful pictures of the couple that are all about being goofy, carefree and together:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES