Happy Anniversary Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: 6 photos of the couple that scream true love

    Happy Anniversary Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

    Whether you're a Patriots or Buccaneers fan or not, you have to admit that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's relationship is beautiful. The model and NFL quarterback have been together for 15 years and married for nearly 13—and are still going strong. The couple shares son Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and Brady also has a 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan. On their 13th wedding anniversary today, we have lined up 6 photos of the duo which scream true love and will give you all kinds of relationship goals.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Selfie Time

    Tom posted this adorable selfie on Valentines and made us all feel really single.

    Photo Credit : Tom Brady Instagram

    Met Magic

    Keeping up with the 2018 Met Gala's theme of "Heavenly Bodies," the awe-inspiring couple looked simply heavenly in each other's arms.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Family Photo

    Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, their kids Vivian Brady and Benjamin Brady and Tom's son John Edward Thomas Moynahan pose together for a Super Bowl 2021 family photo.

    Photo Credit : Tom Brady Instagram

    Happy Valentine's Day 2020

    The two pose on Valentine's Day and gave us all kinds of couple goals.

    Photo Credit : Gisele Bündchen Instagram

    Sunset lovers

    Isn't this the perfect couple picture ever?

    Photo Credit : Gisele Bündchen Instagram

    Football Babes

    Before the huge 2018 Super Bowl LII game in Minnesota, the Brazilian beauty showed her support for her football hero.

    Photo Credit : Gisele Bündchen Instagram