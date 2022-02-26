Happy Anniversary Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: 6 photos of the couple that scream true love

Whether you're a Patriots or Buccaneers fan or not, you have to admit that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's relationship is beautiful. The model and NFL quarterback have been together for 15 years and married for nearly 13—and are still going strong. The couple shares son Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and Brady also has a 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan. On their 13th wedding anniversary today, we have lined up 6 photos of the duo which scream true love and will give you all kinds of relationship goals.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Tom posted this adorable selfie on Valentines and made us all feel really single.
Photo Credit : Tom Brady Instagram
Keeping up with the 2018 Met Gala's theme of "Heavenly Bodies," the awe-inspiring couple looked simply heavenly in each other's arms.
Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, their kids Vivian Brady and Benjamin Brady and Tom's son John Edward Thomas Moynahan pose together for a Super Bowl 2021 family photo.
The two pose on Valentine's Day and gave us all kinds of couple goals.
Photo Credit : Gisele Bündchen Instagram
Isn't this the perfect couple picture ever?
Before the huge 2018 Super Bowl LII game in Minnesota, the Brazilian beauty showed her support for her football hero.