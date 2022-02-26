Happy Anniversary Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: 6 photos of the couple that scream true love

1 / 7

Happy Anniversary Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Whether you're a Patriots or Buccaneers fan or not, you have to admit that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's relationship is beautiful. The model and NFL quarterback have been together for 15 years and married for nearly 13—and are still going strong. The couple shares son Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and Brady also has a 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan. On their 13th wedding anniversary today, we have lined up 6 photos of the duo which scream true love and will give you all kinds of relationship goals.

Photo Credit : Getty Images