Happy Birthday Aaron Eckhart: 5 best movies of the actor that you should add to your watchlist

Aaron Eckhart surprised some people since he's been in show business since the 1990s, but he's only had a few major parts that people remember him for. When it comes to his acting, he's totally good in his delivery and ability to compete with other stars. To give credit where credit is due, he's managed to be a really solid guy when it comes to doing his bit and being visible when it's necessary. In some films, he's done his best merely to hang in there and be recognised, while in others, he's stolen the show and run with it. On his 54th birthday today, let's take a look back at 5 of his best movies.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The lone gunman action in this film makes some people roll their eyes and others hold their breath as Gerard Butler comes in to save the president, played by Eckhart, in a no holds barred kind of way that has him squaring off against a slew of terrorists who have taken control of the White House and captured the president and his staff.
When her daughter is stolen by an Apache brujo in 1885 New Mexico, a frontier medicine woman forms an uncomfortable partnership with her estranged father.
Based on A.S. Byatt's book, a pair of literary sleuths discover the love secret of two Victorian writers, only to fall under a passionate spell.
The sexual tension seems to be spontaneous when a guy and a woman flirt with each other during a wedding reception. As they leave the party for a hotel room, their flirting escalates into a night of passion and guilt.
A retiring police detective pledges to catch the killer of a young child.