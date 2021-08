1 / 7

6 Aaron Paul's iconic roles

Aaron Paul's first role was as a guest star in an episode of Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1999. He has since appeared in over 50 films and television programs. Aaron Paul won hearts of fans when he played the role of Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. The role launched his career as an actor and showed Paul's immense talent. By the time Breaking Bad ended, he was already a fan favourite in the show. Many were moved by how emotional his performance was and how committed Aaron Paul was to the role. His work has also earned him 24 nominations for various awards across different organizations. So, on the actors 42nd birthday, we look back at his 6 iconic roles

Photo Credit : Getty Images