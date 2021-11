1 / 6

Happy Birthday Adam Driver

Adam Driver celebrates his 38th birthday today! While the actor has been making headlines recently for his upcoming and highly anticipated role in House Of Gucci with stars like Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek and Jared Leto, Driver has been a part of many great films and even greater red carpet moments. To mark his special day today, we’re looking at some of his best red carpet looks! Scroll down to see them!

Photo Credit : Getty Images