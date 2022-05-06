Happy Birthday Adele: 6 looks of the singer that prove she's a fashion icon

Adele turns 34! The British singer has been known worldwide for her powerful voice and outstanding live performances. She is one of the world's best-selling music artists and has been a voice the public has enjoyed for more than a decade with her first album, 19, coming out in 2008, Adele became the rising new artist everyone wanted. She won her first Grammy with the album and proceeded to break all records with her second record, 21. Although Adele has been a highly acclaimed singer till now, her fashion expertise has also been complimented on many occasions. On that note, scroll down further to swipe through some of her best outfits so far.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
With this deep red gown that dropped beautifully around her body, Adele gave greek goddess vibes and a touch of tender feminity which she spiced up with her bold makeup at the 2016 BRIT Awards.
At the 2017 Grammy Awards, Adele took the stage and mesmerized the audience with her voice and enchanted them with her gorgeous dress. Predominantly black, the colourful top of the dress elevated the look and gives it the oomph factor as it looks understated yet over-the-top at the same time.
A year prior, Adele wore this stunning gown to the Grammy Awards and turned heads on the red carpet as the singer chose to go simple yet sophisticated to the high society event. The sinched waist of the dress is the highlight, especially with its pleated skirt. Pairing the look with some neutral makeup, Adele was surely camera ready.
While performing at the Glastonbury Festival in 2016, Adele opted for yet another black ensemble but this time she made sure it complimented her body in all the right places. The intricate work on the middle of the dress is added with the goodness of her flair sleeves, the is an easy 10.
Adele made a bold decision and went with a mutated green palette for her red carpet look at the 2017 Grammy Awards but she rocked it anyway. The night was extra special for the singer as she swooped away award after award at the ceremony all while wearing this gorgeous green gown. The two different patterns on the dress work well together as Adele paired them to perfection with her hair in a bun and some gold jewellery.
At the 2022 BRIT Awards, the singer shocked all on the red carpet as she strutted down the aisle in her elegant black gown. She opted for a clean swept-back hairdo and let the star of the show shine through the camera which was her dazzling neckline.
