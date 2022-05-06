Happy Birthday Adele: 6 looks of the singer that prove she's a fashion icon

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Adele

Adele turns 34! The British singer has been known worldwide for her powerful voice and outstanding live performances. She is one of the world's best-selling music artists and has been a voice the public has enjoyed for more than a decade with her first album, 19, coming out in 2008, Adele became the rising new artist everyone wanted. She won her first Grammy with the album and proceeded to break all records with her second record, 21. Although Adele has been a highly acclaimed singer till now, her fashion expertise has also been complimented on many occasions. On that note, scroll down further to swipe through some of her best outfits so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images