Happy Birthday Aja Naomi King: 6 photos of the actress with her HTGAWM cast that will make you miss the show

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Aja Naomi King

The ABC courtroom drama How To Get Away With Murder ended after six seasons and 90 episodes on May 14th, 2020. The Shondaland series, which was situated in the same world as Scandal, had a slew of intriguing characters, led by primary heroine Annalise Keating (Viola Davis). The programme follows a group of Middleton University Law Students and their unconventional connection with their instructor and mentor, Annalise Keating. This unusual relationship causes the gang to run into a slew of problems, calling into question the fundamental premise of their chosen vocations as bearers of justice. The heroes not only work to acquit criminals but also commit the crime themselves, setting the stage for a highly dramatic six-season run. HTGAWM ended in May of 2020, despite its popularity and large fan base. However, this has not deterred followers and newcomers from continuing to watch the show on repeat. On Aja Naomi King's (Michaela) birthday today, lets take a look back at some of the BTS pictures of the cast.

Photo Credit : Getty Images