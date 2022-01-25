Happy Birthday Alicia Keys: 6 most memorable red carpet looks of the singer over the years

Published on Jan 25, 2022 10:33 PM IST   |  2.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    Happy Birthday Alicia Keys

    Happy Birthday Alicia Keys

    R&B and soul music would not be what it is today without the presence of Alicia Keys. Alicia Keys' red carpet attire reflects her personality: she has a soft, lovely side and a cool, no-one-can-get-in-my-way side. Many of her most iconic red carpet ensembles included elements of both. On her 41st birthday today, let's take a look back at memorable red carpet looks of the actress over the years

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    AMA 2002

    AMA 2002

    Keys wore a black sequin two-piece suit with a cropped black corset and red hat.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    2002, Grammy

    2002, Grammy

    Keys wore a white tank top with blue jeans underneath blue veil and looked mesmerising.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    2003, Met Gala

    2003, Met Gala

    Keys wore a white suit with satin lapels, a crystal vest and white boots.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    2006 CFDA Awards

    2006 CFDA Awards

    Alicia wore a white Vera Wang gown at the 2006 CFDA Awards, showing a gentler side to her usual cool fedora stylings. This appearance can only be described as jaw-droppingly stunning!

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    2008 BET Honors

    2008 BET Honors

    Alicia loves large hair, and her high, regal bun complemented her beaded, magenta Naeem Khan gown at the 2008 BET Honors.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    Keep A Child Alive Ball

    Keep A Child Alive Ball

    Alicia wore this stunning couture dress to a benefit, showing off her status as awesome mom, stylish lady and master of the bright lip.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images