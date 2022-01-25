Happy Birthday Alicia Keys: 6 most memorable red carpet looks of the singer over the years

R&B and soul music would not be what it is today without the presence of Alicia Keys. Alicia Keys' red carpet attire reflects her personality: she has a soft, lovely side and a cool, no-one-can-get-in-my-way side. Many of her most iconic red carpet ensembles included elements of both. On her 41st birthday today, let's take a look back at memorable red carpet looks of the actress over the years
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Keys wore a black sequin two-piece suit with a cropped black corset and red hat.
Keys wore a white tank top with blue jeans underneath blue veil and looked mesmerising.
Keys wore a white suit with satin lapels, a crystal vest and white boots.
Alicia wore a white Vera Wang gown at the 2006 CFDA Awards, showing a gentler side to her usual cool fedora stylings. This appearance can only be described as jaw-droppingly stunning!
Alicia loves large hair, and her high, regal bun complemented her beaded, magenta Naeem Khan gown at the 2008 BET Honors.
Alicia wore this stunning couture dress to a benefit, showing off her status as awesome mom, stylish lady and master of the bright lip.