Happy Birthday Allu Sirish: Inspiring gym looks of the 35-year-old star; PICS

Allu Sirish is doubtlessly one of the fittest actors in the South entertainment industry. However, there is no gain without some pain. The actor sweats it out in the gym to keep those abs tones and showcase a perfect physique on the screen. A well-kept body is a must for an appealing look these days. Just like most fitness enthusiasts, Allu Sirish also loves to post motivating glimpses of his rigorous workout sessions on social media.
Allu Sirish has systematically shared his fitness journey. The actor has also given a name to his training clips, Training Day- Vol 1, Training Day- Vol 2, and so on. Besides the gym workouts, he also treated the fans with his yoga and boxing regime, which have helped him achieve a chiseled body.
Although it is common for celebs to share their diet tips, taking the supporters through your entire workout segment is unheard of. On this note, let us check out some inspiring gym looks of the actor.
Photo Credit : Allu Sirish Instagram
Check out this mirror selfie of Allu Sirish flaunting his envy-worthy abs.
Have a look at the flexed biceps of the actor in this mirror selfie.
The star can be seen working on his flexibility in this picture.
This photo of Allu Sirish will definitely push you to head to the gym.
The expression goes to show us what all goes into getting that perfect body.
