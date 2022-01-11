Happy Birthday Amanda Peet: 5 relatable quotes by the actress that'll make you say 'Gurl, I got you'

Amanda Peet celebrates her 50th birthday today! And while we love the actress for her work in Hollywood, especially her work in features like Dirty John and the film A Lot Like Love, we admire the actress deeply for her witty humour! To make our case about the actress’ humour and striking personality, we’re looking back at 5 of her most relatable quotes that will definitely leave you chuckling.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
"I think getting drunk is the key to flying comfortably. A couple of bloody marys or several glasses of champagne, and suddenly it's like you're on a roller coaster."
Photo Credit : Getty Images
“When you're an actor, you can be hindered by your own narcissism.”
“I have a fairly realistic idea about what my gifts and limitations are.”
“I love getting dressed up and having someone do my make-up and feeling pretty.”
“There aren't many roles that are interesting if you're a 40-year-old woman unless you're Julia Roberts or Cate Blanchett.”