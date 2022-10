Amitabh Bachchan fighting with a live tiger for his film 'Khoon Pasina'

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary superstar of Indian cinema is celebrating his 80th birthday today. The veteran actor, who has completed over five decades in the industry, is unarguably one of the most loved actors in the country. Even at the age of 80, Amitabh Bachchan is totally busy in his career as an actor and a television host, thus setting a major example for the younger generations. The legend is also highly active on social media and often treats his fans with some precious throwback pictures. Here we present the 10 throwback pictures shared by Amitabh Bachchan on his official Instagram handle. Have a look...