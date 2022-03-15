Happy Birthday Ansel Elgort: 6 movies that showcase the actor's best performances on the big screen

Ansel Elgort turns 28! The actor is famously known for the film adaptation of John Green's best-selling novel Fault in our Stars in which Ansel portrayed the role of Augustus Waters opposite Shailene Woodley who played the character of Hazel Grace Lancaster. Though Elgort rose to immense popularity with this movie, it was not his debut film. Elgort debuted in his first acting role in an Off-Broadway production of Regrets while he was still in school and went on to star in his debut film Carrie which was a remake of the 1976 adaptation of Stephen King's novel. Later he got a place in Divergent (2014) as the supporting role Caleb Prior who was the brother of the lead character. Scroll down further to have a quick recap of some of Ansel Elgort's best performances on the big screen yet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Directed by Edgar Wright, this action thriller casts Elgort in the role of Baby alongside Kevin Spacey who plays Doc. The story follows Doc who forces Baby to take part in a heist by threatening his girlfriend's safety but the plan takes a wrong turn when their arms dealer is revealed to be an undercover cop.
Photo Credit : Sony Entertainment Pictures
This 2014 teenage romance drama captures the life of two cancer-afflicted teenagers, Hazel (Shailene Woodley) and Augustus (Ansel Elgort), through their first meeting and how they fall in love with each other while fighting through a life-threatening disease.
Photo Credit : 20th Century Studios
A 2021 musical romance, this Steven Spielberg directorial is all about love. Tony (Ansel Elgort) is stuck by the cupid arrow the first second he lingers his gaze on Maria (Rachel Zegler) at a high school dance in 1957 New York City but their romance ends up sparking a fire in two already sparring rival gangs.
The story in this movie follows the life of Theo Decker played by Elgort. Decker's mother is killed in a terrorist attack at an art museum. He suffers through stages of grief but through it all a piece of artwork he stole from the museum, The Goldfinch, gives him a ray of hope.
Photo Credit : Warner Bros. Pictures
Directed by Sacha Gervasi, this criminal mystery follows Elgort as Addison Schach alongside his girlfriend on their quest to find out who killed their friend and they soon end up unpacking the mysterious unknown.
Photo Credit : Zero Media
Based on a true story of a group of rich boys from the 80s in Los Angeles who started a get-rich-quick scam that soon turned ugly and deadly.
Photo Credit : Zeal Media