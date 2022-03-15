Happy Birthday Ansel Elgort: 6 movies that showcase the actor's best performances on the big screen

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Ansel Elgort

Ansel Elgort turns 28! The actor is famously known for the film adaptation of John Green's best-selling novel Fault in our Stars in which Ansel portrayed the role of Augustus Waters opposite Shailene Woodley who played the character of Hazel Grace Lancaster. Though Elgort rose to immense popularity with this movie, it was not his debut film. Elgort debuted in his first acting role in an Off-Broadway production of Regrets while he was still in school and went on to star in his debut film Carrie which was a remake of the 1976 adaptation of Stephen King's novel. Later he got a place in Divergent (2014) as the supporting role Caleb Prior who was the brother of the lead character. Scroll down further to have a quick recap of some of Ansel Elgort's best performances on the big screen yet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images