Happy Birthday Anthony Hopkins: Thor to Hannibal, THESE 5 films by the veteran are completely UNMISSABLE

Hollywood veteran–Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins turn 84 today! And in an effort to pay homage to the stellar performer, we’re looking back at some of his best work that left an impact. The actor stuns in every role he essays, which comes as no surprise because he has accolades including Academy Awards for Best Actor, four BAFTAs, two Emmys, the Cecil B. DeMille Award and a British Academy Television Award. Scroll down for our top picks of his brilliant films.
The first installation of the disturbing franchise, Hopkins essayed the role of Hannibal Lecter in the film. Also starring Jodi Foster as Clarice Starling, an FBI agent. The film follows Clarice as she seeks help from Hannibal Lecter, a psychopathic serial killer and former psychiatrist, in order to apprehend another serial killer who has been claiming female victims.
The veteran essays the role of Odin aka King of Asgard, the father of Thor, who exiles his son to Earth to live among mortals. When he lands on Earth, his most useful weapon is discovered and captured by S.H.I.E.L.D.
Aka Silence of the Lambs 2, follows Hopkins in his titular role as Dr Hannibal Lecter, who was arrested for cannibalism, now lives at an unknown location under a new identity. But things get even scarier when one of the victims, Mason Verger, makes an elaborate plan to find him and avenge himself.
The film follows Ted aka Hopkins is arrested for the attempted murder of his wife in the film. Ryan Gosling aka Willy Beachum, a successful district attorney, assumes it to be a simple case but finds in Ted, who acts as his own lawyer, a tough opponent.
The classic Christmas comedy follows a Grinch who lives in solitude just outside Whoville. He hates the townsfolk and despises Christmas. Cindy Lou, a six-year-old girl who believes in the spirit of the festival, sets out to reform him!