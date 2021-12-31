Happy Birthday Anthony Hopkins: Thor to Hannibal, THESE 5 films by the veteran are completely UNMISSABLE

1 / 6

Anthony Hopkins birthday

Hollywood veteran–Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins turn 84 today! And in an effort to pay homage to the stellar performer, we’re looking back at some of his best work that left an impact. The actor stuns in every role he essays, which comes as no surprise because he has accolades including Academy Awards for Best Actor, four BAFTAs, two Emmys, the Cecil B. DeMille Award and a British Academy Television Award. Scroll down for our top picks of his brilliant films.