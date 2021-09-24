Happy Birthday Anthony Mackie: 6 best movies of the actor that won hearts of the audience

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie has been cast as the next Captain America. In the forthcoming film Captain America 4, he will portray the character of Steve Rogers. The actor first featured in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon. He appeared in the following MCU films: Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The last episodes of the Avengers series heralded Anthony's arrival as the new Captain America. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) turned up his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame and resigned from his position. Anthony may also be seen in Disney+Hotstar's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In the series' last episode, Sam Wilson takes up Captain America's mantle and shield. While we wait for Anthony Mackie to appear in Captain America 4, we have 6 movies by the actor that you will undoubtedly enjoy seeing on his birthday.

Photo Credit : Getty Images