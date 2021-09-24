Happy Birthday Anthony Mackie: 6 best movies of the actor that won hearts of the audience

Anthony Mackie has been cast as the next Captain America. In the forthcoming film Captain America 4, he will portray the character of Steve Rogers. The actor first featured in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon. He appeared in the following MCU films: Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The last episodes of the Avengers series heralded Anthony's arrival as the new Captain America. Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) turned up his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame and resigned from his position. Anthony may also be seen in Disney+Hotstar's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. In the series' last episode, Sam Wilson takes up Captain America's mantle and shield.
While we wait for Anthony Mackie to appear in Captain America 4, we have 6 movies by the actor that you will undoubtedly enjoy seeing on his birthday.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The intergalactic warlord from Titan, Thanos, is on a quest to collect the six Infinity Stones that will empower him to destroy half of all life in the universe. The Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy must come together to stop Thanos and save the world.
Maggie Fitzgerald, a poor waitress, asks old gym owner Frankie Dunn to train her, but he refuses. Maggie is encouraged to train at his gym by his associate Eddie 'Scrap-Iron' Dupris and eventually convinces Dunn with her determination.
Following the experiences of an Iraq War Explosive Ordnance Disposal team that is targeted by insurgents, this war movie explores their psychological reactions to the stress of combat. Earning near-universal acclaim from critics, the film won six Academy Awards.
Released from prison, Scott Lang finds it difficult to get a job and is prohibited from seeing his daughter by his ex-wife. Scientist Hank Pym lures him with a heist tip-off, and encourages him to don a special suit to become Ant-Man, gaining superhuman strength and shrinking ability.
Detroit is a period-crime drama film, which is set during the 1967 Detroit riots in which a group of rogue police officers respond to a complaint with retribution rather than justice
Real Steel's sci-fi universe introduces us to Charlie, who is looking to shine in the world of robot boxing. With the help of a son he never knew existed and his robot, Charlie finally has an entry into the world of robot boxing, with a little father-son bonding thrown in.