Happy Birthday Ariel Winter: 5 times her as Alex Dunphy in Modern Family made us laugh

Happy Birthday Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter celebrates turns 24 today! While the actress has starred in several memorable roles, her most remarkable role has been of Modern Family’s Alex Dunphy. The character’s wit, sarcasm and humour never fail to make fans laugh, her wisdom often shocked her family and her genuinity made all Modern Family fans love her! Today, to celebrate Ariel on her special day, we’re looking back at 5 moments when her character Alex Dunphy left us laughing on the floor with her snarky comebacks.