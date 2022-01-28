Happy Birthday Ariel Winter: 5 times her as Alex Dunphy in Modern Family made us laugh

Published on Jan 28, 2022 06:49 PM IST   |  3.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Happy Birthday Ariel Winter

    Happy Birthday Ariel Winter

    Ariel Winter celebrates turns 24 today! While the actress has starred in several memorable roles, her most remarkable role has been of Modern Family’s Alex Dunphy. The character’s wit, sarcasm and humour never fail to make fans laugh, her wisdom often shocked her family and her genuinity made all Modern Family fans love her! Today, to celebrate Ariel on her special day, we’re looking back at 5 moments when her character Alex Dunphy left us laughing on the floor with her snarky comebacks.

  • 2 / 6
    Alex and Claire Dunphy

    Alex and Claire Dunphy

    When she didn't spare her mom Claire Dunphy from her sarcasm

  • 3 / 6
    Alex roasts Claire and Phill

    Alex roasts Claire and Phill

    When she roasted her parents Claire and Phill.

    Photo Credit : CityTV

  • 4 / 6
    Claire and Phill take the heat from Alex

    Claire and Phill take the heat from Alex

    When it took Claire and Phill a WHILE to understand Alex's slow burn!

    Photo Credit : ABC Network

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Alex and Hailey Dunphy

    Alex and Hailey Dunphy

    When Alex *almost* had a heart to heart with her sister Hailey.

    Photo Credit : ABC Network

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Alex Dunphy nerd

    Alex Dunphy nerd

    When Alex wasn't afraid to be a nerd!

    Photo Credit : ABC Network