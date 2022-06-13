Happy Birthday Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen: 6 best roles of the twin sisters that are a must watch

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are constant sources of amusement in mainstream culture. In their combined role as Michelle on Full House, they were the adorable kids that everyone adored. They started their own businesses when they were just six years old. Their schedules were crazy, yet their demeanor on chat programs and at public events was amazing for people their age. Fans never get tired of recalling the twins' countless efforts, even if the fashion mavens are more elusive these days. On their 36th birthday today, let's take a look back at their 6 best roles.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen joined in on the action with the 2003 premiere of The Challenge, a few years after Survivor debuted. The sisters play estranged twins Shane and Elizabeth, who are forced to confront each other as contestants on the reality show The Challenge.
With the release of When in Rome in 2002, the Olsen twins became global. Charli and Leila Hunter, two students in Rome for a summer job, were portrayed by Mary-Kate and Ashley. Steamy Italian flings and a mystery controversy propel the film to the center of the pack.
Our Lips Are Sealed, one of the Olsen twins' more unusual ventures, starred Mary-Kate and Ashley as Maddie and Abby Parker, two kids who find themselves in the Witness Protection Program after witnessing a museum theft.
The Olsen twins travelled to the Bahamas for 2001's Holiday in the Sun, accompanied by a little Weezer. Madison and Alex Stewart, two rich teenagers on vacation at the Atlantis Resort, find themselves in Bahamian prison when their romantic moonlight voyage takes a nasty turn.
With the release of Winning London in 2001, Mary-Kate and Ashley said farewell to the United Kingdom. The twins took on the roles of Chloe and Riley Lawrence, two identical sisters with opposing personalities and agendas.
Passport to Paris, the iconic Mary-Kate and Ashley video, was released in Blockbusters around the country in 1999. Mel and Ally Porter, played by the Olsens, are two teenagers who are shocked to find that they would be skipping their much anticipated spring break pool parties in lieu of a vacation to Paris. They manage to escape their Ambassador grandfather's monotonous routine by meeting two French youngsters, Jean and Michel.
