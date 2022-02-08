Happy Birthday Ashton Kutcher: 6 times he and his wife Mila Kunis were the cutest couple ever

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher turned 44 in 2022 and will be celebrating his 7th marriage anniversary with actress Mila Kunis. Although they are extremely private about their relationship, some details have slipped throughout the years. The couple had their first meeting on the sets of That 70s Show. At that time, Kunis was 15 and Kutcher was 20, and nothing much was going on between them. Even though, in an interview, Kunis revealed that she had a big crush on him and was very nervous to have her first-ever kiss with him for the show. She mentioned that she recognized Kutcher by his work with Calvin Klein and even thought that he was cute yet was very uncomfortable and nervous to share an intimate scene with a complete stranger. However, there was no development in their relationship until they bumped heads at the Golden Globes in 2012 and things started bubbling up. In 2014, the Kunis-Kutcher couple got engaged after 2 years of dating and soon after announced that they were expecting their first child. Even though Mila does not have any social media accounts, Ashton shares adorable clicks of them. Scroll down further to witness cuteness at its peak with the Kunis-Kutcher couple.

Photo Credit : Getty Images