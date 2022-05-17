Happy Birthday Bob Saget: A look back at the late actor's best TV roles

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Bob Saget

Fans of the late Bob Saget may be surprised to learn that he was more than just Danny Tanner on Full House (a role he reprised for the sequel series Fuller House). The host of America's Funniest Videos and a talented stand-up comedian was best known for his foul mouth. On his 65th birthday, let's shed some light on some of the actor's lesser-known TV appearances.

Photo Credit : Getty Images