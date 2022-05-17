Happy Birthday Bob Saget: A look back at the late actor's best TV roles

    Happy Birthday Bob Saget

    Fans of the late Bob Saget may be surprised to learn that he was more than just Danny Tanner on Full House (a role he reprised for the sequel series Fuller House). The host of America's Funniest Videos and a talented stand-up comedian was best known for his foul mouth. On his 65th birthday, let's shed some light on some of the actor's lesser-known TV appearances.

    The Naked Truth

    Saget appeared as a guest star on this three-season sitcom in 1995, shortly after Full House ended. His role is only identified as "unknown."

    Entourage

    Entourage, which aired from 2004 to 2011, was partially inspired on the real-life experiences of Mark Wahlberg, who, after becoming famous, invited his close boyhood pals to work for him and share in his newfound wealth.

    Grandfathered

    Saget appeared as Ronnie in Grandfathered, which aired for one season from 2015 to 2016. Saget's former Full House co-star John Stamos played Jimmy, a 50-year-old bachelor whose life is flipped upside down when he discovers he has not only a son, but also a granddaughter.

    Bosom Buddies

    Saget guest featured on this sitcom in 1981, years before he landed the part of Danny Tanner on Full House, which would make him a household celebrity. Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari featured as two males who decide to disguise themselves as ladies in order to rent an apartment.

    How I Met Your Mother

    While Saget was never seen in this famous comedy throughout its entire run, he was crucial to the plot. Saget was the voice of future Ted Mosby, who narrated every episode of How I Met Your Mother from 2005 through 2014.

    Louie

    Saget appeared as himself in the second season of this comedy in 2011 as an actor portraying Louie's closest buddy in a clichéd sitcom about him.

