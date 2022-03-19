Happy Birthday Bruce Willis: 6 best movies of the actor that won hearts of the audience

Bruce Willis has been bound for great things since his debut role on the TV show Moonlighting, but few predicted exactly how enormous those things would wind up becoming. Forty years later, we still regard him as one of the finest movie actors America has ever produced, and believe he should be recognised as a national treasure. Willis has refused to rest on his laurels as an international action star, and has worked hard to show off his versatility. Willis has put in some unexpectedly strong performances as both a leading man and an ensemble actor in many memorable films, and perhaps the films on this list give you a sense of the many diverse things Willis can accomplish. On his 67th birthday today, let's take a look back at his 6 memorable roles that won the hearts of the audience.
In terms of Wes Anderson's output, I believe this 2012 film is underappreciated. I like this film, and despite the fact that Willis plays a minor character, it was fantastic to see him blend in with Anderson regulars like Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray. This is another chance to play with humour under the supervision of a great director.
While I like The Rock, the big-ass rock movie Armageddon still rocks on its own, and so does Willis' performance as Harry Stamper, which is one of two Michael Bay films included in the Criterion Collection.
Willis portrays David Dunn, a former football star whose goal of becoming a professional footballer is ruined, along with his leg, in a tragic vehicle accident. Years later, he's working as a security guard at a Philadelphia sports stadium, attempting to repair his failing marriage and shelter his kid from the impact, when he emerges as the single survivor of a horrific train disaster.
Willis' quiet performance here is note-perfect, yet it never receives the recognition it deserves since the two "stars" of this picture are Osment and Shyamalan, and especially the latter's writing, because the success of this film was dependent on word-of-mouth.
I wonder who thanked their lucky stars more when Bruce Willis agreed to co-star in Quentin Tarantino's magnum opus -- Tarantino, or Willis himself. The film surely benefitted from Willis' global profile, but the role of Butch Coolidge must've come as nourishment for Willis' soul at that point in his career
This is the definitive Bruce Willis film. To be clear, this #1 spot includes Die Hard 2 and Die Hard With a Vengeance, each of which are fantastic in their own right. But, yes, the original Die Hard is the finest. You're practically seeing the birth of a Hollywood star.