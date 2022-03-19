Happy Birthday Bruce Willis: 6 best movies of the actor that won hearts of the audience

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis has been bound for great things since his debut role on the TV show Moonlighting, but few predicted exactly how enormous those things would wind up becoming. Forty years later, we still regard him as one of the finest movie actors America has ever produced, and believe he should be recognised as a national treasure. Willis has refused to rest on his laurels as an international action star, and has worked hard to show off his versatility. Willis has put in some unexpectedly strong performances as both a leading man and an ensemble actor in many memorable films, and perhaps the films on this list give you a sense of the many diverse things Willis can accomplish. On his 67th birthday today, let's take a look back at his 6 memorable roles that won the hearts of the audience.

Photo Credit : Getty Images