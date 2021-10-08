Happy Birthday Bruno Mars: 6 legendary photos of the singer performing on stage during award shows

Bruno Mars, born Peter Gene Hernandez is celebrating his 36th birthday today! The singer is known for his iconic songs including Just The Way You Are, Uptown Funk, That's What I Like, When I Was Your Man, among others. With such great hits, Bruno Mars went ahead to claim the throne when it came to being one of the bests in the music industry.
The singer has also won many accolades over the years including several Grammys, Video Music Awards (VMAs), MTV Europe Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and a Soul Train Music Award. On a lighter note, Bruno Mars also boasts of a stunning Instagram aesthetic which definitely makes his fans feel like the man is portraying the 80s Hollywood style. With sharp goggles, vintage cars, and effortless yet formal styling, Bruno Mars has created his own position in the fashion industry too.
When the Uptown Funk singer performs on stage, it seems like the stage is his home, as his performances never lack the fervour and vigour that defines them. As the singer turned 36 today, we take a look at some of his iconic stages in the pre-pandemic era. Take a look at our selection of photos:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
In this picture, Bruno Mars is performing at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in 2018. The singer is cheering his fans in the middle of one of his songs.
Bruno Mars during his performance at the BET Awards 2017. The singer performed one of his hits That's What I Like which is an all-time favourite for his fans.
Bruno Mars paid tribute to Prince by covering one of his iconic songs Let's Go Crazy.
One of the most iconic pictures of Bruno Mars on stage! This picture has also been taken at the 59th Grammy Awards while he was performing one of his hit songs.
Bruno Mars took the stage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball show. The singer, in one of his signature looks, seems to be hyping up the audience mid-performance.