Happy Birthday Bruno Mars: 6 legendary photos of the singer performing on stage during award shows

1 / 6

Bruno Mars' iconic stages

Bruno Mars, born Peter Gene Hernandez is celebrating his 36th birthday today! The singer is known for his iconic songs including Just The Way You Are, Uptown Funk, That's What I Like, When I Was Your Man, among others. With such great hits, Bruno Mars went ahead to claim the throne when it came to being one of the bests in the music industry. The singer has also won many accolades over the years including several Grammys, Video Music Awards (VMAs), MTV Europe Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and a Soul Train Music Award. On a lighter note, Bruno Mars also boasts of a stunning Instagram aesthetic which definitely makes his fans feel like the man is portraying the 80s Hollywood style. With sharp goggles, vintage cars, and effortless yet formal styling, Bruno Mars has created his own position in the fashion industry too. When the Uptown Funk singer performs on stage, it seems like the stage is his home, as his performances never lack the fervour and vigour that defines them. As the singer turned 36 today, we take a look at some of his iconic stages in the pre-pandemic era. Take a look at our selection of photos:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES