Happy Birthday Bryan Cranston: 6 UNMISSABLE films that prove his versatility as an actor

Bryan Cranston turns 66! The critically and popularly acclaimed actor, producer and director has made a name for himself with his exceptional performance in all fields yet fans' most beloved role to this day remains his portrayal of Walter White aka Heisenberg in AMC's crime drama TV series Breaking Bad. The series was so well received that Cranston won 3 consecutive Emmy Awards for his lead role and then subsequently also earned another in 2014. Following his success as an actor, Cranston went ahead and dipped his toes in producing the series in 2011 which then earned him two additional Emmy honours for Outstanding Drama Series. Scroll down further to have a quick look back at some of his must-watch movies.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Directed by John Hamburg, this romantic comedy is miles away from Cranston's intense Breaking Bad persona. The movie casts the actor in the role of Ned Fleming who tries to break his daughter's relationship with her filthy rich boyfriend who wants to marry her.
Photo Credit : 20th Century Studios
Based on a true story, this movie is a thrilling look into history's biggest drug sting. Cranston essays the role of Robert Mazur who goes undercover as a corrupt businessman to bring down Pablo Escobar's money-laundering organization.
Photo Credit : Broad Green Pictures
An exaggerated tale of the famous screenwriter Dalton Trumbo's life, this 2015 crime drama won Cranston an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Trumbo in the film. Trumbo gets blacklisted from the industry following serious accusations that deem him guilty of propagating the communist agenda through his scripts.
Photo Credit : Entertainment One
Starring Cranston as Shannon alongside a star-studded cast including Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan and Oscar Isaac. The movie follows the story of a stuntman and a getaway driver who falls in love with a married woman who is the wife of a dangerous criminal, in an attempt to save his love from her husband he crosses over to the other side.
Photo Credit : Bold Films
Under the guise of a Hollywood showrunner looking for a location to shoot his sci-fi movie, a CIA agent goes to rescue six hostage Americans who are held captive in Tehran, Iran. Directed by Ben Affleck, the movie stars Cranston in the role of Jack O'Donnell.
Photo Credit : Warner Bros. Pictures
Directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, the movie follows a family who travels across the country to get their daughter to her beauty pageant but the journey has a few surprises in store for them. Starring Cranston in the supporting role of Stan Grossman, the film was nominated for four Academy awards in 2007, two of which it won.
Photo Credit : Fox Searchlight Pictures