Happy Birthday Bryan Cranston: 6 UNMISSABLE films that prove his versatility as an actor

Happy Birthday Bryan Cranston

Bryan Cranston turns 66! The critically and popularly acclaimed actor, producer and director has made a name for himself with his exceptional performance in all fields yet fans' most beloved role to this day remains his portrayal of Walter White aka Heisenberg in AMC's crime drama TV series Breaking Bad. The series was so well received that Cranston won 3 consecutive Emmy Awards for his lead role and then subsequently also earned another in 2014. Following his success as an actor, Cranston went ahead and dipped his toes in producing the series in 2011 which then earned him two additional Emmy honours for Outstanding Drama Series. Scroll down further to have a quick look back at some of his must-watch movies.

Photo Credit : Getty Images