Happy Birthday Caitlyn Jenner: Looking back at the former athlete’s most memorable moments

Happy Birthday Caitlyn Jenner

Former retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, American TV personality and trans activist Caitlyn Jenner just rang in her 72 birthday! And to commemorate the star’s special day, we’re looking back at some of her most memorable moments in the media. Considering her roller-coaster life from being star athlete Bruce Jenner, to being a father to the Kardashian-Jenners, her rocky marriage with Kris Jenner and her transition to a woman, the star has many memorable moments to choose from.

Photo Credit : Getty Images