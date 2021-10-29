Happy Birthday Caitlyn Jenner: Looking back at the former athlete’s most memorable moments

Former retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete, American TV personality and trans activist Caitlyn Jenner just rang in her 72 birthday! And to commemorate the star’s special day, we’re looking back at some of her most memorable moments in the media. Considering her roller-coaster life from being star athlete Bruce Jenner, to being a father to the Kardashian-Jenners, her rocky marriage with Kris Jenner and her transition to a woman, the star has many memorable moments to choose from.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
After first participating in the decathlon in 1971, Jenner finished 10th in the event at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, West Germany. Bruce at-the-time was one of the very few American decathletes to win a gold medal at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal with a then-record score of 8,618 points!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
After moving to California to train with individual-event stars rather than with other decathlon athletes, the star tied the knot with Kris Kardashian in 1991. the gold medalist later rose to fame by becoming a central figure in Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which followed the exploits of the couple’s family.
Over the years, the star and their family’s shenanigans were covered extensively on the reality TV show. Bruce stepped into the shoes of step-father for the Kardashian kids--Khloe, Kim, Kourtney and Rob in addition to welcoming Kylie and Kendall Jenner with Kris Jenner.
After breaking it off with Kris Jenner in 2014, in April 2015 the athlete announced that she identified as a woman, and two months later she revealed that she wanted to be referred to as Caitlyn Jenner. I Am Cait, a reality series documenting her transition.
Now, Caitlyn is looking ahead to a possible future in US politics. The activist has thrown her hat in the ring for the role of California governor. She filed paperwork as a Republican candidate on April 23 2020 and has teamed up with former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale already!