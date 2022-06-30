Happy Birthday Camila Mendes: 6 looks from the Riverdale star that prove she's a style icon

Camila Mendes turns 28! The actress rose to fame with her role as Veronica Lodge on The CW teen drama series Riverdale and fans have since been praising her non-stop. The actress has worked on many other projects but her most prominent acting role remains to be her iconic portrayal of the Archie comic character. With the popular series coming to an end with its seventh season scheduled to release in 2023, fans are eager to see Mendes in more fierce roles. Though acting is not the only thing fans admire the actress for, her chic fashion on and off the carpet has won countless hearts. On that note, scroll down further to swipe through some of her best looks on the red carpet so far.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
In 2019, Mendes dropped all jaws as she walked the carpet in this pale yellow mini dress with a unique neckline that elevated the simplicity of the dress. The actress completed her look with some quirky earrings that perfectly added a splash of pink to the blend.
While attending the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2020, Mendes lit up the carpet with her ethereal yet understated look that gave her that perfect blush pink glow. She kept her make-up simple and gave it a 90s twist as she applied a dark brown lip with a rather neutral look otherwise.
Taking things south from her previous neutral look, Mendes wore this purple dream dress in 2021. The actress lifted the look to another level with her natural make-up and slicked-back hair.
While attending the New York Fashion Week in 2021, Mendes took over all hearts as she descended down the carpet in a neon pink co-ord, paired impeccably with her glowing skin and white graphic eyeliner.
On the occasion of the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty in 2022, Mendes entered the building in this stunning dress fit for an iconic star. The jazzy feels of the dress took centre stage as the actress sported her illustrious neckpiece with the gown alongside her beach-wave locks brushed back.
At the 2022 Met Gala, Mendes did not disappoint as she attended the high-fashion ball in this gold dream of a dress. The eye-catchy neckline and centre-cutout fit great with the silhouette of the dress. Though she did misinterpret the theme of the event which was "Gilded Glamour" referring to the Gilded Age, a mistake many celebs made. Nevertheless, Mendes rocked the carpet with her look.
