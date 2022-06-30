Happy Birthday Camila Mendes: 6 looks from the Riverdale star that prove she's a style icon

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes turns 28! The actress rose to fame with her role as Veronica Lodge on The CW teen drama series Riverdale and fans have since been praising her non-stop. The actress has worked on many other projects but her most prominent acting role remains to be her iconic portrayal of the Archie comic character. With the popular series coming to an end with its seventh season scheduled to release in 2023, fans are eager to see Mendes in more fierce roles. Though acting is not the only thing fans admire the actress for, her chic fashion on and off the carpet has won countless hearts. On that note, scroll down further to swipe through some of her best looks on the red carpet so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images