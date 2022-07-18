Happy Birthday Camilla: Find out 6 lesser-known facts about the Duchess of Cornwall

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Camilla Parker Bowles

Camilla Parker Bowles turns 75! She is wife to Charles, Prince of Wales who is next in line for the throne after Queen Elizabeth II who just celebrated her 70 years as the monarch of the country. Camilla is not Prince Charles' first wife. Earlier, he was married to Princess Diana who passed away in a car accident. Neither is Prince Charles Camilla's first husband. She was previously married to Andrew Parker Bowles and even has two kids with the Army man. Camilla and Charles' relationship was immensely popular with the media at the time and was also the bud of a lot of public scrutiny after they tied the knot in 2005. Scroll down further to learn more about the Duchess of Cornwall.

Photo Credit : Getty Images