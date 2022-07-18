Happy Birthday Camilla: Find out 6 lesser-known facts about the Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla Parker Bowles turns 75! She is wife to Charles, Prince of Wales who is next in line for the throne after Queen Elizabeth II who just celebrated her 70 years as the monarch of the country. Camilla is not Prince Charles' first wife. Earlier, he was married to Princess Diana who passed away in a car accident. Neither is Prince Charles Camilla's first husband. She was previously married to Andrew Parker Bowles and even has two kids with the Army man. Camilla and Charles' relationship was immensely popular with the media at the time and was also the bud of a lot of public scrutiny after they tied the knot in 2005. Scroll down further to learn more about the Duchess of Cornwall.
The ring has a significant history behind it as it belonged to The Queen Mother, Prince Charles’ grandmother.
Camilla never uses the title Princess of Wales in honour of its previous holder which was Prince Charle's late ex-wife Princess Diana. Instead, Camilla goes by the title of Duchess of Cornwall.
Back in 2011, she adopted her first rescue dog a Jack Russel Terrier puppy name Beth. Later, to keep Beth company she brought in another Terrier Bluebell.
Camilla has been highly educated. She first attended school in Sussex. She then went to Queen’s Gate School in South Kensington. She also went abroad to study at Mon Fertile school in Switzerland and then continued at Institut Britannique in Paris.
Though her job requires a lot of travel by air, Camilla would rather stay home as she has a fear of flying and has pulled out of events before to avoid flying.
Although nothing is yet set in stone, Camilla could make it as the Queen Consort after Charles' ascension to the throne. Previously, on the official royal website, she was given the title of Princess Consort but this was later removed making space for her to maybe acquire the position of Queen.