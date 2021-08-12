Happy Birthday Cara Delevingne: 6 PHOTOS that prove she's the queen of expressions

1 / 6

Cara Delevingne posing with gusto for a paparazzi click

Cara Delevingne is a world-famous model and actress and while everyone knows how well she pulls off her fashionable looks, there's one more thing that she absolutely slays at and that's being herself. Delevingne is absolutely comfortable in her skin and we love how she expresses her various moods in the truest of their forms. There's no bad angle for Cara and if there's one thing she aces at, it's pulling off every little expression in the cutest way. One look at her Instagram account and you will see Delevingne's mood diary as she goes from pouting to making a sad face in the most realistic and uninhibited ways. The English model isn't scared to laugh at herself and hence even posts some of the strangest of selfies. Cara's expressive moods are not limited to her Instagram though and this photo shows exactly that. When it comes to making red carpet appearances or movie premieres, Delevingne remains her upbeat self and always makes sure to strike a pose in a manner that will surely steal your heart. This photo of Delevingne from 2013 shows how the model can be highly expressive even for a paparazzi click.

Photo Credit : Getty Images