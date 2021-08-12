Home ⁄
Happy Birthday Cara Delevingne: 6 PHOTOS that prove she's the queen of expressions
While English model Cara Delevingne is an absolute icon when it comes to fashion, on her 29th birthday, we celebrate another side of her as we take a look at her photos that show what a queen of moods she is.
Cara Delevingne posing with gusto for a paparazzi click
Cara Delevingne is a world-famous model and actress and while everyone knows how well she pulls off her fashionable looks, there's one more thing that she absolutely slays at and that's being herself. Delevingne is absolutely comfortable in her skin and we love how she expresses her various moods in the truest of their forms. There's no bad angle for Cara and if there's one thing she aces at, it's pulling off every little expression in the cutest way. One look at her Instagram account and you will see Delevingne's mood diary as she goes from pouting to making a sad face in the most realistic and uninhibited ways. The English model isn't scared to laugh at herself and hence even posts some of the strangest of selfies. Cara's expressive moods are not limited to her Instagram though and this photo shows exactly that. When it comes to making red carpet appearances or movie premieres, Delevingne remains her upbeat self and always makes sure to strike a pose in a manner that will surely steal your heart. This photo of Delevingne from 2013 shows how the model can be highly expressive even for a paparazzi click.
Cara's cute imitation of Macaulay Culkin
In this photo, Cara is seen cutely twinning her expression with the one on her T-shirt which shows Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin giving an adorable expression.
Cara gives a glimpse of her natural pout
Delevingne's sense of humour is amazing and we love how with this photo, she creates her own pout which she captioned in her Instagram post as "POOut" and even called it as one of her natural poses. Can we all look this cute doing this pout though?
Cara Delevingne's childhood self was equally expressive
In this adorable childhood throwback, Cara showed us how as her little self too, she was full of expressions. The photo cutely shows Delevingne giving a rather serious stare at the camera.
Cara Delevingne's selfie showing her in a state of excitement
In one of her Instagram photo dumps, Cara shared this selfie which showed her wide-eyed and excited about something. We love the drama this picture brings and how cool she looks while giving this goofy expression.
Cara's throwback photo showing her goofy side
Cara Delevingne not long ago shared this old photo of herself where she is seen giving a confused expression. Sharing the same, the model captioned her photo as, "young, dumb and.... (finish this caption)." Fans loved to see this crazy side of Cara on her Instagram.
