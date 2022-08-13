Happy Birthday Casey Affleck: Ocean's Eleven to Gone Baby Gone, 6 BEST works of the actor

Casey Affleck turns 47! The actor and filmmaker is the recipient of many accolades from the Oscars to the BAFTAs, Affleck has impressed many with his acting prowess. He is also known for being Ben Affleck's brother. Though his debut did not do extremely well for him, Affleck gained popular attention after his breakthrough in 2007 with the western drama film The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. He was even nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the role. Continue reading to check out some of Casey Affleck's best works.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This 2001 heist film saw Affleck in the role of Virgil Malloy and went on to become a very successful franchise. The plot of the film reads, "Danny Ocean, a gangster, assembles a group of eleven people in an effort to steal money from three popular casinos in Las Vegas owned by his rival, Terry Benedict."
His first leading role came in Steve Buscemi's independent comedy-drama, Lonesome Jim. The film is about Jim who "fails to make it on his own. So, the twenty-seven-year-old Jim moves back in with his parents and deals with crippling family obligations.
This 2007 western drama became Casey's big break and got him his first Oscar nomination. The film revolves around, "Robert Ford who tries to join the gang of Jesse James, an outlaw he has idolised since childhood. However, he later decides to murder him due to increasing resentment."
Another 2007 film that gained Affleck fame as it was Ben Affleck's directorial debut working on a feature film. The film is about the time "when four-year-old Amanda goes missing, her aunt Beatrice hires detectives Angie and Patrick to trace her. However, the duo encounter paedophiles, gangs and drug deals during their search operations."
This 2010 mockumentary spoof film is directed by Affleck and stars Joaquin Pheonix in it as "director Casey Affleck follows Joaquin Phoenix as he carries out a plan to retire from acting and concentrate on a new career as a hip-hop musician."
"After his brother's death, Lee Chandler is named guardian to his 16-year-old nephew, Patrick. This forces him to return to his hometown and confront his past," Kenneth Lonergan's 2016 drama film casts Casey in the lead role of Lee Chandler.