Happy Birthday Casey Affleck: Ocean's Eleven to Gone Baby Gone, 6 BEST works of the actor

Happy Birthday Casey Affleck

Casey Affleck turns 47! The actor and filmmaker is the recipient of many accolades from the Oscars to the BAFTAs, Affleck has impressed many with his acting prowess. He is also known for being Ben Affleck's brother. Though his debut did not do extremely well for him, Affleck gained popular attention after his breakthrough in 2007 with the western drama film The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford. He was even nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the role. Continue reading to check out some of Casey Affleck's best works.

Photo Credit : Getty Images