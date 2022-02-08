Happy Birthday Cecily Strong: 5 times the SNL legend left us in splits with her performance & sketches

Published on Feb 08, 2022 07:36 PM IST   |  4.4K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Cecily Strong Birthday

    Cecily Strong Birthday

    American actress, author and comedian Cecily Strong turns 38 today! In honour of her birthday, we’re looking back at the star’s funniest SNL sketches that will guarantee leave you in splits. If you didn't know, the actress has been a cast member of Saturday Night Live since 2012. She was hired for SNL while doing improv at The Second City in Chicago where she moved after college. Today, she’s one of the funniest comedians of all time! Scroll down to see some of her funniest sketches.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 6
    Cecily as Goober the Clown

    Cecily as Goober the Clown

    Using comedy to stand up for a serious issue, recently on SNL, Cecily turned into Goober the Clown in clown gear and commented on the Texas abortion law by discussing her own abortion in her 20s. All while doing clown tricks and leaving people in splits!

    Photo Credit : SNL

  • 3 / 6
    Cecily as Claire from HR

    Cecily as Claire from HR

    Back in November 2017, Cecily turned into Claire from HR, where she quizzed Colin Jost about sexual harassment and made sure he understood what constitutes harassment in the workplace.

    Photo Credit : SNL

  • 4 / 6
    Cecily as Jeanine Pirro

    Cecily as Jeanine Pirro

    In May 2021, Cecily did her infamous Jeanine Pirro impression where she sloshed wine at co-host Colin Jost and ended the segment with an amazing rendition of “My Way.” It’s was so moving and funny that fans thought she was exiting the show.

    Photo Credit : SNL

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Cecile as the Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With

    Cecile as the Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With

    Back in September 2013, SNL newbie at the time, Cecily did a hilarious impression of the “Girl You Wish You Hadn't Started a Conversation With.” One of her best sketches to date, Cecily did this impression only during her first season on SNL.

    Photo Credit : SNL

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Cecily and Chris Hemsworth

    Cecily and Chris Hemsworth

    Another Xmas special, back in December 2015, Cecily and Chris Hemsworth did a skit together and sang Silent Night, taking it up a notch, the duo also sang a made-up song–“Deborah's Time” from Broadway.

    Photo Credit : SNL