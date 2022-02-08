Happy Birthday Cecily Strong: 5 times the SNL legend left us in splits with her performance & sketches

1 / 6

Cecily Strong Birthday

American actress, author and comedian Cecily Strong turns 38 today! In honour of her birthday, we’re looking back at the star’s funniest SNL sketches that will guarantee leave you in splits. If you didn't know, the actress has been a cast member of Saturday Night Live since 2012. She was hired for SNL while doing improv at The Second City in Chicago where she moved after college. Today, she’s one of the funniest comedians of all time! Scroll down to see some of her funniest sketches.

Photo Credit : Getty Images