Happy Birthday Chase Crawford: Gossip Girl to The Boys: 6 must-watch works of the actor

Chace Crawford turns 37! The actor is best known for his work as Nate Archibald in the CW drama Gossip Girl. During the early 2000s, the show gained instant fame and with it, the cast became the most beloved actors in no time. The show is still remembered for its iconic style and entertaining writing. Recently the actor once again started getting big after he began working on the Prime Video original The Boys. Crawford portrays the role of Kevin Moskowitz aka The Deep in the series. Scroll down further to check out some of Chase Crawford's best works on screen so far.
The show started in 2007 and ran through till the end of 2012. Its initial plot focuses on two best friends Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen. The official introduction to the tale reads, "Blair Waldorf is a popular student at her private school and envied by one and all. But, her perfect life is unsettled when her ex-best friend enrols in the same institution."
This horror-thriller film came out in 2006 and casts Crawford in the role of Tyler Simms. The plot reads, "Four warlocks Caleb, Pogue, Reid, and Tyler must use their powers wisely and prevent Chase, the fifth warlock and an abuser of his powers from wreaking havoc in the town of Ipswich."
This 2012 rom-com places Chace in the role of Marco as "five couples from Atlanta buckle up to deal with the joys and sorrows of having a baby for the first time. They soon realise that parenthood demands a lot more than they anticipated."
"The story revolves around a high school dropout who turns into a drug dealer but life becomes sour when his cousin is brutally murdered and his best friend is arrested for the crime." The 2010 crime drama film casts Chace as a young white Mike.
After making it big with Gossip Girl, Chace joined this 2015 soap opera as Billy LeFever. The official synopsis reads, "In the hopes of living a luxurious life, a couple moves to North Dakota to get involved in the oil industry. An oil tycoon forces the couple to put everything on the line by luring them with greed."
With season 3 out, the series has taken over the internet. Prime describes the show as "an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven,” and their formidable Vought backing."