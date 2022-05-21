Happy Birthday Cher: 6 ICONIC red carpet looks from the goddess of pop

Cher turns 76! The legendary singer, actress and Tv personality has been around in the industry for six decades and has ruled over the hearts of people not just with her charming voice but also with her fashion sense. Cher has been famous for taking it to the next level with her outfits on most occasions as she stays true to her punk yet glamourous aesthetic. For those unfamiliar, Cher has been labelled as the Goddess of Pop and to this day she remains on top as one of the best-selling artists around, having sold a hundred million records in her illustrious career. On that note, to celebrate the legend herself scroll down further to witness some of Cher's best looks throughout her long and successful career.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
On her way to the 58th Academy Awards in 1986, Cher broke all standards as she wore this masterpiece to the Oscars. The black co-ord perfectly encapsulates Cher's aesthetic especially embellished with the gigantic headpiece.
While performing in 1974, Cher wore a 70s staple with a tied-up crop shirt paired with sequence pants. Giving the disco look a Cher touch, the icon did not slip up with this outfit.
At the 1988 Oscars, the star won Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her film Moonstruck while wearing the dress. Her outfit scores again as she opted for a see-through cabaret-Esque silhouette.
Cher sported this absolutely gorgeous white gown while she performed in 1972. The one-sided flowy sleeve of the dress adds a special oomph to the outfit especially paired with little-to-no accessories.
Taking her look to the next level while attending a red carpet event in 2002, Cher wore this monochrome outfit. Dipped in gold, she pulled the hippie vibe in the coordinated outfit. The star brought the whole look together as she opted for some fun accessories to amp up the hippie.
Unlike her normal outfit choices, Cher went with a sophisticated black gown at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2010. The synched waist and the detail on the bodice accentuate her figure perfectly. Paired with the long earrings the look proves why Cher is the icon when it comes to fashion.
