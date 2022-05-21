Happy Birthday Cher: 6 ICONIC red carpet looks from the goddess of pop

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Cher

Cher turns 76! The legendary singer, actress and Tv personality has been around in the industry for six decades and has ruled over the hearts of people not just with her charming voice but also with her fashion sense. Cher has been famous for taking it to the next level with her outfits on most occasions as she stays true to her punk yet glamourous aesthetic. For those unfamiliar, Cher has been labelled as the Goddess of Pop and to this day she remains on top as one of the best-selling artists around, having sold a hundred million records in her illustrious career. On that note, to celebrate the legend herself scroll down further to witness some of Cher's best looks throughout her long and successful career.

Photo Credit : Getty Images