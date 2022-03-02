Happy Birthday Chris Martin: 6 best songs by the Coldplay frontman that will put you in a happy mood

Coldplay's main guitarist, rhythm guitarist, and singer, Chris Martin, requires no introduction since he is widely seen as the poster face of his legendary band, which has 7 Grammy Awards and other honours to their credit. Chris is a master of the most challenging abilities, whether it's composition or voice, giving a relaxing but rocking atmosphere with a lovely set of phrases in his songs. In terms of solo work, the singer has collaborated with some of the most well-known personalities in today's music business, including Dr. Dre, Avicii, the Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, and many more. On his 45th birthday today, let's take a look at his 6 best songs which will surely put us in a happy mood.
Yes, it's a little synth-y for certain diehard fans' tastes, but there's no denying that when those strings kick in (and that's before Martin begins crooning over minimalist piano), you're in the mood.
It was all yellow before it was utilised in innumerable television series and licenced for climax sequences in movies. "Yellow" remains one of Coldplay's most popular and lasting songs to this day, making it all the more remarkable that it came from the band's first album.
It's difficult to think about "Fix You" without remembering the millions of individuals all across the globe who have found solace and catharsis in this song. "Fix You" is more emotionally resonant, visible, and done with such a purpose than any other song in their catalogue: to offer those who are hurting terribly, or who love someone who is struggling profoundly, an anthem of unwavering love and dedication to grasp onto.
With its instantly identifiable string melody at the start, "Viva la Vida" catapulted Coldplay to new heights upon its debut. It is widely acknowledged as one of the finest rock songs of the last several decades, and it became a crossover smash that was impossible to dethrone.
"The Scientist," like their first album's "Trouble," displays Martin in a highly vulnerable condition, yet the way he keeps everything back throughout is astonishing - the greatest moments he has are continually understated with his yearning, delicate falsetto, a genuine monument to his vocal prowess.
"Magic" is the most clean, controlled, and centered song on Coldplay's (mainly) underwhelming sixth studio album Ghost Stories. In truth, it's one of Coldplay's finest love songs, harkening back to the uncomplicated delight of songs like "The Scientist" and "Yellow."