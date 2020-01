1 / 7

Happy Birthday Christian Bale

Christian Bale popularly known for portraying Batman is one of of the most celebrated actors in the Hollywood Industry. He has managed to create a niche for himself with sheer perseverance and hard work. The actor has been giving great performances and is respected among other celebs. Bale is well known to bring justice to the role he plays in various films like Vice, The Machinist, American Hustle etc. The actor has also won one Academy Award and two Golden Globes till date. It is also in the news that Christian Bale might return to the world of comic books genre, but this time he would be shaking hands with the Marvel cinematic universe, and not DC. The Dark Knight actor is reportedly in talks with the Marvel’s upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder, where Chris Hemsworth would be reprising his role as the God of Thunder, and will also feature Natalie Portman as her character from the first film, Jane Foster. According to The Hollywood Reporter, all the details about Bale’s possible character are kept in secrets. As the actor turns 46 years today, we bring you some of the remarkable movies of him.

Photo Credit : Getty Images