Happy Birthday Christina Applegate: Here are 5 movies & shows we’re binge watching to celebrate her day

Christina Applegate celebrates her 50th birthday today! While the actress made her debut in Hollywood way back in 1988 with Dance Til’ Dawn, the actress’ work remains fresh as ever. Whether it's comedy series like Dead to Me where she deals with the death of her cheating husband, or her memorable performance in Samantha Who. Scroll down to see what we’re watching today to celebrate Christina’s special day!
Christina essays the role of Jen in the series, whose husband has died in a hit-and-run, and the sardonic widow is determined to solve the crime. On the other hand, optimistic free spirit Judy has recently suffered a tragic loss of her own. The ladies meet at a support group and, despite their polar-opposite personalities, become unlikely friends only to discover disturbing truths about each other.
The iconic comedy show focuses on the Bundys, a suburban Chicago family who would rather eat nails than say a kind word to one another! Christina essays the role of Kelly Bundy in the nail-biting comedy!
In the film, Christina essays the role of the bestie to Cameron Diaz who is drawn to Peter though she knows nothing about him except that his brother is getting married. Realising that Peter is perfect for her, she decides to gatecrash the wedding and find him.
A hopeless romantic, who thinks he's found true love with an older woman, learns that she's married and that the fling is merely an instrument of revenge against her neglectful husband. Christina plays the role of Morgan in the upbeat comedy!
In the show, Christina plays the role of Reagan--the perfect wife, mother and career woman but she faces a ton of insurmountable odds bogging her down after she and her husband are blessed with their newborn Amy.