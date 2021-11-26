Happy Birthday Christina Applegate: Here are 5 movies & shows we’re binge watching to celebrate her day

1 / 6

Happy Birthday Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate celebrates her 50th birthday today! While the actress made her debut in Hollywood way back in 1988 with Dance Til’ Dawn, the actress’ work remains fresh as ever. Whether it's comedy series like Dead to Me where she deals with the death of her cheating husband, or her memorable performance in Samantha Who. Scroll down to see what we’re watching today to celebrate Christina’s special day!

Photo Credit : Getty Images