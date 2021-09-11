Happy Birthday Colin Firth: 6 best performances by the actor that you shouldn't miss

2 minutes ago  |  492
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 7
    colin firth best roles

    Happy Birthday Colin Firth

    Today is British actor Colin Firth's 61st birthday. He has been nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, two BAFTA Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards, as well as the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival. Colin Firth began his career in romantic comedies and rom-coms before moving on to serious parts in action and thriller films. On the occasion of his 61st birthday, here are his top six performances that cemented his status as a star.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 7
    colin firth best roles

    Mary Poppins Returns

    When the children get stuck inside of a chipped bowl, a snarling wolf (voiced by Firth) kidnaps the youngest of the brood.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 3 / 7
    colin firth best roles

    Bridget Jones's Diary

    It is based on the novel of the same name by Helen Fielding. The film also starred Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 4 / 7
    colin firth best roles

    1917

    In 2019, a film directed by Sam Mendes based on the British conflict of 1917 was released. Since its debut, the picture has established itself as one of the most innovative cinematic experiences in recent years.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 7
    colin firth best roles

    A Single Man

    Colin received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his outstanding performance in the film. In 1962, he played a depressed, gay British university professor residing in Southern California.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 7
    colin firth best roles

    Before I Go to Sleep

    In this psychological thriller, Firth and Nicole Kidman play a married couple who must revisit the horror of her memory-erasing automobile accident every morning.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 7 / 7
    colin firth best roles

    Valmont

    Valmont, yet another period piece starring Firth, places him as the titular villain.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images