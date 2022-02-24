Happy Birthday Dakota Fanning: From The Runaways to The Alienist; 6 of the actress' UNMISSABLE movies

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning turns 28! The actress first got fame on the sets of Jessie Nelson's I am Sam. When the movie came out, Fanning was only 7 years old. Not only did the little Dakota work with big names on the film alongside Sean Penn, Michelle Pfeiffer and Laura Dern, she also got nominated on the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the age of 8 for her exceptional performance in the movie. Fanning also achieved another accolade as she became the youngest actor to ever receive a SAG nomination. Fanning went on to play major roles in many super hit films as a child actress. From Uptown girls in 2003, The Cat in the Hat in the same year to scoring a role on War of the Worlds beside Tom Cruise in 2005. In pop culture, Fanning is famously known for her portrayal of the vampire Jane in The Twilight Saga. Scroll down further to celebrate Dakota Fanning's 28th birthday with some of her best movies.

Photo Credit : Getty Images