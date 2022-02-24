Happy Birthday Dakota Fanning: From The Runaways to The Alienist; 6 of the actress' UNMISSABLE movies

Dakota Fanning turns 28! The actress first got fame on the sets of Jessie Nelson's I am Sam. When the movie came out, Fanning was only 7 years old. Not only did the little Dakota work with big names on the film alongside Sean Penn, Michelle Pfeiffer and Laura Dern, she also got nominated on the Screen Actors Guild Awards at the age of 8 for her exceptional performance in the movie. Fanning also achieved another accolade as she became the youngest actor to ever receive a SAG nomination. Fanning went on to play major roles in many super hit films as a child actress. From Uptown girls in 2003, The Cat in the Hat in the same year to scoring a role on War of the Worlds beside Tom Cruise in 2005. In pop culture, Fanning is famously known for her portrayal of the vampire Jane in The Twilight Saga. Scroll down further to celebrate Dakota Fanning's 28th birthday with some of her best movies.
Directed by Floria Sigismondi, the movie casts Dakota in the role of Cherie Currie alongside Kristen Stewart who plays Joan Jett in the movie. The story follows a group of girls who want to make it in the show business through their all-girls punk band The Runaways.
This 2001 movie follows the story of Sam (Sean Penn), a man with special needs, who fights for the custody of his daughter Lucy Diamond Dawson (Dakota Fanning).
Based on a true story, Fanning essays the role of Effie Gray in the movie which follows the life of the titular character and her mysterious love triangle.
Based on Jenny Downham's novel Before I Die, the movie captures the life of Tessa Scott (Dakota Fanning) who is a dying girl who wishes to strike off all tabs on her bucket list before she passes away.
Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the film is set in 1969 Hollywood and stars big names besides Fanning like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and more.
Based on the bestseller by Caleb Carr by the same name. The movie casts Fanning in the role of Sara Howard alongside Daniel Brühl and Luke Evans. The movie is a psychological thriller set in 1896.
