Happy Birthday Dave Bautista: From Spectre to Dune, 6 movies of the star that flaunt his acting prowess

Happy Birthday, Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista has turned 53 years old today. The star began his career as an actor in 2006, and has starred in incredible movies including The Man with the Iron Fists (2012), Riddick (2013), Spectre (2015), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), Army of the Dead (2021), and Dune (2021). Before that, Bautista was known as a professional wrestler in WWE from 2002 to 2010, in 2014, and one final run from 2018 to 2019. Bautista, however, is most known for his Marvel Cinematic Universe role Drax the Destroyer. About his decision to make a career in acting after being a successful wrestler, Bautista told Sports Illustrated magazine, “I didn’t leave wrestling to become a movie star, I left to be an actor. I’ve worked really hard to prove myself and earn the respect of my peers and audiences. It’s been a tough route. I’ve really pursued roles that are the actor’s pieces, and I’ve turned down a lot of roles that would have been better suited for me as an ex-wrestler...Those are the roles most people expected me to take, but I’ve chosen to go the unexpected route to prove myself as an actor. I feel like people expect less from a wrestler-turned-actor, but I’ve always wanted to be a serious actor." We take a look at some of his incredible movies.

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES