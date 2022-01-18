Happy Birthday Dave Bautista: From Spectre to Dune, 6 movies of the star that flaunt his acting prowess

Dave Bautista has turned 53 years old today. The star began his career as an actor in 2006, and has starred in incredible movies including The Man with the Iron Fists (2012), Riddick (2013), Spectre (2015), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), Army of the Dead (2021), and Dune (2021). Before that, Bautista was known as a professional wrestler in WWE from 2002 to 2010, in 2014, and one final run from 2018 to 2019. Bautista, however, is most known for his Marvel Cinematic Universe role Drax the Destroyer. About his decision to make a career in acting after being a successful wrestler, Bautista told Sports Illustrated magazine, “I didn’t leave wrestling to become a movie star, I left to be an actor. I’ve worked really hard to prove myself and earn the respect of my peers and audiences. It’s been a tough route. I’ve really pursued roles that are the actor’s pieces, and I’ve turned down a lot of roles that would have been better suited for me as an ex-wrestler...Those are the roles most people expected me to take, but I’ve chosen to go the unexpected route to prove myself as an actor. I feel like people expect less from a wrestler-turned-actor, but I’ve always wanted to be a serious actor."
We take a look at some of his incredible movies.
Dave Bautista as the vengeance-driven Drax the Destroyer really kept the audience at the edge of their seats! The movie also stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan.
Although Dave Bautista plays a villain in Denis Villeneuve's Dune, he shone bright in the movie along with the lead characters including Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa and Zendaya.
In the movie, a past message leads James Bond aka Daniel Craig to Mexico City and Rome. Dave Bautista essayed the role of Mr. Hinx in 2015's Spectre who was a fictional assassin working for the terrorist organisation, SPECTRE.
A zombie outbreak in Las Vegas pushed a group of people to pull off an impossible heist! Bautista played the role of Scott Ward in Zack Snyder's movie.
The story of a short-tempered cop and an ill-mannered Uber driver, Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani gave stunning performances in 2019's Stuber. The two battle violent criminals in Los Angeles throughout the stint of the movie.