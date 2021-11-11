Happy Birthday Demi Moore: 6 times the actress made a statement with her red carpet looks

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Demi Moore

Demi Moore may have favoured a more laid-back style as a member of the Brat Pack, but she has walked the red carpet in some incredibly breathtaking looks throughout the course of her decades-long career. However, apart from acting, she has also been credited as an influential figure in the movement for equal pay for women in Hollywood, and was one of the highest-paid actresses through the 1980s and 1990s. The lovely Demi Moore knows how to make a statement on the red carpet with an incredible dress, a daring hairstyle or even with her ex lovers. In honor of her 59th birthday, let's take a look back at her biggest fashion hits from over the years, including unforgettable photo ops with exes Bruce Willis and Ashton Kutcher and her daughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout.

